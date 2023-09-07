Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped as corporations looked set to face higher wage bills.

General Motors delivered a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers union, which was quickly rejected. The swift response to the offer of a 16% raise -- compared with the 46% union proposal -- confirmed that both sides remain far apart on pay and other benefits, one week out from a strike deadline.

Shares of GM and Ford Motor declined as investors braced for a strike.

Boeing's 737 Max deliveries for the year will be at the "low end" of prior projections because of previously disclosed production issues, warned Chief Financial Officer Brian West.

