Industrials Down on War, Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as the economic war between the eurozone and Russia continued in the wake of apparent atrocities in Ukraine.

The European Commission proposed a broad new Russian sanctions package, including a ban on imports of Russian coal, and slashing the access of Russian road carriers and ships into the bloc.

"We continue to see cost pressures in just about every facet of the economy that we're looking at," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Executives from companies as diverse as medical-device makers and homebuilders have pointed to rising materials and labor costs.

"In most areas right now, there is some pressure in some form or fashion, and some companies are able to pass those on and some are not," said Mr. Marshall.

Auto makers General Motors and Honda Motor plan to jointly develop a line of affordable electric vehicles, deepening strategic ties as they work to bring costly plug-in technology to the mass market.

Boeing factory problems disrupted production of one of its new Air Force One planes earlier this year, adding to the manufacturer's stumbles developing the U.S. presidential jets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

04-05-22 1629ET