Industrials Down on Weak Philly Fed Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak factory data.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's index for current general activity of the Business Outlook Survey fell to 2.6 in May from 17.6 in April, the lowest reading since May 2020, as correspondents' inflation expectations increased.

Boeing is planning to attempt the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida without crew members on board, trying to send it to the international space station following a failed attempt to do so in 2019.

Ford Motor said it's recalling about 39,000 large SUVs and advising owners to park affected models outside and away from structures, after receiving multiple reports of under-the-hood fires while the vehicles were parked and off.

