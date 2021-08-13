Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Drop After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

08/13/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak economic data.

Consumer sentiment and business confidence are falling sharply in light of Delta variant concerns, according to two separate reports.

Small-business confidence dropped in August to its lowest level since early spring, as the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant put a damper on expectations and turned entrepreneurs more cautious.

Boeing said it would return its Starliner spacecraft to a factory for "deeper-level troubleshooting" to fix stuck valves that have delayed a planned launch this summer, a resolution that is set to further delay launches. Shares of Boeing fell sharply.

Brazilian aerospace concern Embraer said it plans to cut the carbon emissions from its own operations by 50% from 2018 levels by 2040.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1703ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSalvadoran vice president slams market fears over constitutional reform plan
RE
05:52pU.s. jury awards optis wireless $300mln in patent infringement victory against apple inc after second trial, down from previous $506mln verdict - court filing
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle end mostly lower; hog futures narrowly mixed
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pLondon court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pPfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence
RE
05:24pUtilities Up On Demand For Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
5AIRBNB, INC. : Dow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS