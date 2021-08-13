Industrials Drop After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak economic data.

Consumer sentiment and business confidence are falling sharply in light of Delta variant concerns, according to two separate reports.

Small-business confidence dropped in August to its lowest level since early spring, as the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant put a damper on expectations and turned entrepreneurs more cautious.

Boeing said it would return its Starliner spacecraft to a factory for "deeper-level troubleshooting" to fix stuck valves that have delayed a planned launch this summer, a resolution that is set to further delay launches. Shares of Boeing fell sharply.

Brazilian aerospace concern Embraer said it plans to cut the carbon emissions from its own operations by 50% from 2018 levels by 2040.

