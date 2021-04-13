Log in
Industrials Drop As Consumer Prices Rise Sharply -- Industrials Roundup

04/13/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down after consumer inflation spiked to the highest level in more than two years.

The Labor Department said the consumer-price index jumped 2.6% in the year ended March, the highest since August 2018, and rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in March from February.

Inflation is a double-edged sword for U.S. manufacturers, with positive short-term implications for profit margins and long-term risks to demand.

The German ZEW measure of economic expectations fell to 70.7 in April from 76.6 in March, the institute said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 1625ET

