Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid more safety woes for one bellwether.

Shares of Boeing fell to the lowest level in more than a year after reports the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating claims made by a Boeing whistleblower who said the company was taking assembly and safety shortcuts with 787 aircraft.

Hexcel shares dived after the structural materials maker said Chief Executive Nick Stanage will be replaced by Spirit AeroSystems' former chief executive Tom Gentile.

Shares of WD-40 fell Wednesday, a day after the maker of lubricants reported a drop in profit in its fiscal second quarter amid nearly flat sales in the Americas.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1714ET