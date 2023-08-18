Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders fretted about rising Treasury yields.

Shares of Deere & Co. tumbled after the maker of construction and agricultural machinery forecast 2023 profit growth that lagged some investors' expectations.

An indicator of goods trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal and published Friday points to a 1.2% decline on month, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.

Amazon.com has restarted a shipping service for external deliveries, bringing back a program that it paused earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic and that competes directly with FedEx and United Parcel Service.

