News: Latest News
Industrials Fall Amid Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

06/09/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid economic uncertainty.

Investors were focusing on a potential slowdown in growth in the wake of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening with the May consumer-price index report due Friday. Supply disruptions in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, along with a revival in consumer demand for services rather than goods, have pushed prices up at the fastest pace in about 40 years.

Automation is shaping up to be a key flashpoint in high-stakes contract negotiations under way between unionized dockworkers and the shipping lines and cargo handlers at U.S. West Coast seaports. The ocean carriers and terminal operators that control some of the country's busiest gateways for seaborne container trade are pushing for greater use of robotic equipment on the docks, arguing it is the best way to efficiently handle the ever-growing volumes of cargo hitting the ports and would help ease the bottlenecks that have hobbled U.S. supply chains. The dockworkers' union, which gave in to some automation in highly contentious talks in years past, wants to draw a line against any further use of automated cranes, self-driving vehicles and other equipment they fear could replace some of the best-paying union jobs in the nation.

Meanwhile, shares of shipping companies dropped in Hong Kong amid signs of declining freight rates and investor concerns about waning global demand. "The shipping freight rate is trending down, so the market sentiment is not well," said Kevin Zhuo, an analyst at brokerage Guotai Junan International. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1723ET

