News: Latest News
Industrials Fall Amid Global Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

05/31/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell to cap another volatile trading month.

Stocks around the world have swung wildly as traders have tried to assess the outlook for global economies.

In the U.S., stocks tumbled shortly after May began and continued falling amid a slew of earnings and economic data that came in worse than expected.

Ship operators are trying to add millions of new containers to address a severe capacity crunch, but the boxes are stuck on liners and at ports as shipping moves into its busiest period.

Shipping's peak season usually starts at the end of June when importers begin ordering products for the back-to-school and holiday seasons. This year, orders went out in mid-May as companies tried to head off the product shortages that plagued them last year. The early start has added to the challenges of getting the supply chain unclogged.

Meanwhile, proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Tuesday that Spirit Airlines Inc. shareholders vote against a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines. ISS said Spirit investors would be better off rejecting that deal in order to prod the airline's board to negotiate more seriously with JetBlue Airways Corp., which has launched a competing, hostile bid that ISS said is financially superior.

Spirit in February agreed to be acquired by Frontier in a cash-and-stock transaction originally valued at $2.9 billion, a deal that would combine the two budget carriers. JetBlue later emerged with a $3.6 billion cash offer to absorb Spirit's discount operation into its own.

Royal DSM NV said Tuesday that it plans to merge with fragrance-and-flavor company Firmenich SA to create DSM-Firmenich in a deal that gives the combined group a market capitalization of around €25 billion and with the Dutch firm holding 65% of the new business.

Separately, Lanxess AG said Tuesday that it would join with private-equity firm Advent International Corp. to buy Royal DSM NV's engineering-materials business for around 3.7 billion euros ($3.99 billion) and create a new venture for high-performance plastics.

The Federal Aviation Administration has rejected a Boeing request to perform certain regulatory tasks on its own for the standard five-year period, according to people familiar with the matter, keeping the U.S. aerospace giant under closer government scrutiny.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1714ET

