Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as fallout from the banking storm spread across the market.

U.S. supplier prices fell in February from a month earlier, a possible sign of a recent easing in inflationary pressures. The producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions across the economy, fell 0.1% in February from the prior month, compared with a downwardly revised 0.3% increase in January, the Labor Department said.

Four years after a second 737 MAX crashed, Boeing and attorneys for families of the dead are arguing over whether the plane maker should have to pay for the victims' suffering. Plaintiffs' attorneys say relatives of crash victims are legally entitled to damages beyond their own grief and loss.

A federal regulator has approved with conditions a merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, a $28 billion deal that would create the first freight rail network linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

