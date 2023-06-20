Shares of industrial and transportation companies pulled back as stocks entered the holiday-shortened trading week coming off winning streaks.

Airbus agreed to sell 500 jets to Indian discount airline IndiGo, marking the largest commercial jet deal in civil-aviation history as travel rebounds after the height of the pandemic.

The firm order for the A320 family of narrow-body aircraft is valued at $50 billion at the most recently available list prices before customary discounts that can top 50%. The order came on Monday during the first day of the Paris Air Show, an annual aviation-industry trade event typically punctuated with deals touted by Airbus and Boeing.

Boeing on Tuesday announced that Air India has finalized a previous order for up to 290 new jets. Boeing forecast Sunday that international traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

RTX expects a $500 million hit to free cash flow due to an issue with the GTF engine made by its Pratt & Whitney subsidiary, the company said at an investor day Monday. It also announced a rebranding from its former name, Raytheon Technologies.

