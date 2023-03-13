Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped as investors attempted to assess what newfound stress in the banking system would mean for Federal Reserve policy.

The Pentagon unveiled plans to boost spending on munitions to deter China and backfill supplies sent to Ukraine, though defense contractors are still struggling to match the extra demand.

The U.S. fiscal 2024 budget request includes a 12% rise to $30.6 billion in planned spending on missiles and rockets and the factories to build them in an effort to catch up on years of deferred purchases.

Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is set to further erode Russia's share of the global arms trade, analysts say, as growing Western sanctions, Russia's need to conserve arms output for itself and a reputational hit on the battlefield reduce its exports.

Two Saudi Arabian airlines are nearing a deal to buy a total of about 80 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for some 40 more, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, another significant order for the American aircraft manufacturer.

