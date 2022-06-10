Industrials Fall as Economic Concerns Persist -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies sank, with rising interest-rate expectations increasing worries about the possibility of the economy slipping into a recession.

New inflation data heightened investors' fears that the Federal Reserve could be forced into more drastic action to bring down consumer prices, which rose 8.6% in May.

Meanwhile, airline stocks sold off after fares extended their surge in May. Shares of Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air fell 4.5%, and American Airlines lost 4.9%.

Global companies have racked up more than $59 billion in losses from their Russian operations, with more financial pain to come as sanctions hit the economy and sales and shutdowns continue, according to a review of public statements and securities filings. Almost 1,000 Western businesses have pledged to exit or cut back operations in Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Yale researchers.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1703ET