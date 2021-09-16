Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup

09/16/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were lower amid concerns that stocks may be due for a pullback after climbing throughout 2021.

Contemporary Amperex Technology, one of the world's largest battery makers, is teaming up with chemicals company BASF to develop a sustainable value chain for batteries. China-based CATL said the cooperation will focus on battery recycling and on cathode active materials, which are key to producing electric-vehicle batteries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday evening launched four civilians toward the deepest orbit Americans have traveled to in more than a decade, in another milestone flight for private space travel. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1726ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pIndustrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:23pU.S. Justice Dept says it will work to address competition issues at airports
RE
05:23pMaterials Shares Tumble Amid China Worries -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:17pRenault plans 2,000 job cuts in France as it moves to electric cars
RE
05:12pAs workers age, robots take on more jobs -study
RE
05:09pEnergy Shares Sink as U.S. Oil Prices Settle Unchanged -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:02pBrazil seeks to halt teen vaccines, some state governors resist
RE
05:00pWorld shares slide on China investment worries
RE
04:51pECB's Lane reveals in private meeting inflation target may be hit by 2025 - report
RE
04:47pAnalysis-Powell, juggling policy and renomination, now faces an ethics blowup
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading pro..

HOT NEWS