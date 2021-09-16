Industrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were lower amid concerns that stocks may be due for a pullback after climbing throughout 2021.

Contemporary Amperex Technology, one of the world's largest battery makers, is teaming up with chemicals company BASF to develop a sustainable value chain for batteries. China-based CATL said the cooperation will focus on battery recycling and on cathode active materials, which are key to producing electric-vehicle batteries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday evening launched four civilians toward the deepest orbit Americans have traveled to in more than a decade, in another milestone flight for private space travel.

