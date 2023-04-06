Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat after mixed economic data.

New jobless claims decreased by 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 last week, the Labor Department said, even as it revised the previous week's tally higher.

Investors were on tenterhooks ahead of March jobs data, which will arrive Friday during a stock-market holiday.

Russia has limited access to parts, software and technical skills needed to carry out critical maintenance due on hundreds of commercial jets made by Boeing and Airbus, The Wall Street Journal reported.

