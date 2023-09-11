Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as traders awaited inflation data later in the week.

RTX said it would cost up to $7 billion to repair Pratt & Whitney engines and compensate airlines for fixes that will ground more than 600 Airbus jets for inspections in 2024.

Boeing shares ticked down even after Boeing landed a $7.8 billion deal with Vietnam Airlines, the White House announced as President Joe Biden's visited with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

