Industrials Flat As Investors Await Impeachment Fight -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as investors awaited developments in Washington, D.C.

Democratic leaders said the House planned to hold a vote Tuesday night on the resolution demanding that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, and scheduled a vote for Wednesday on impeaching the president. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned about the possibility of armed protests in all 50 states next week.

Flight-services company Signature Aviation agreed to a buyout from a consortium led by infrastructure investor Global Infrastructure Partners that values it at $4.63 billion.

After a sharp run-up in share prices in recent weeks, the stakes are high for fourth-quarter earnings season, according to one strategist. "The bar is pretty high and [corporations] will need to justify current valuations," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

