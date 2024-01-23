Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat after mixed earnings.

Shares of 3M plunged by more than 10% after the maker of industrial supplies forecast growth short of Wall Street expectations.

Lockheed Martin slid after the defense contractor's growth projection disappointed investors.

Paccar shares rallied after the maker of Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF heavy-duty trucks posted fourth-quarter revenue growth ahead of expectations, and said aging truck fleets and would lead to rising demand.

General Electric shares ticked down, paring gains as traders hoped a lackluster earnings projection for the first quarter would prove conservative.

