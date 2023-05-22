Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as investors awaited the outcome of debt talks between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, scheduled for Monday evening.

One brokerage's overview of first-quarter earnings calls suggested fears of restricted credit may have been overdone. Of the 124 S&P 500 companies whose executives mentioned credit availability on earnings calls with analysts, "only 14% reported a negative impact on business activity or capex -- and only 12% expected a negative impact in the future," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

"We also could not find any examples of companies implementing layoffs because of changes in bank credit availability."

Many U.S. corporations, particularly in the industrial sector, fund daily activities with commercial loans from regional banks, which have come under severe strains following a series of bank runs.

05-22-23 1749ET