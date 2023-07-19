Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat, as investors awaited earnings reports.

Swedish ball-bearing maker reiterated 2023 profit projections and said it expects sales to continue rising in the third quarter, though at a slightly slower pace than the previous quarter.

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover plans to build a large battery factory in the U.K. to supply electric vehicles, throwing a lifeline to Britain's embattled auto industry.

