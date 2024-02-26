Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

The Dallas Federal Reserve's index for general business activity in February increased to minus 11.3 from minus 27.4 in January.

Boeing's push to improve its safety culture after two 737 MAX crashes is falling short, according to a panel tasked with reviewing the plane maker's practices following the accidents.

Sinaporean engineering concern Seatrium's second-half loss widened significantly due to higher project costs and the write-down of obsolete inventories.

Freight railroad Norfolk Southern will reportedly reconstitute its board as it seeks to fend off a shareholder-activist group's proxy battle.

