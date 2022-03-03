Log in
Industrials Flat as Ukraine War Casts Pall on Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roundup

03/03/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat, despite strong factory data, as the Ukraine war cast a pall over the outlook for global economic growth.

The prices of grain and energy have spiked in the week since the conflict began, as one of the world's largest energy producers goes to war against a nation long known as the bread basket of Europe. Still, direct U.S. trade with Russia is "negligible," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. Mr. Buchbinder also said index compiler MSCI's decision to remove all Russian investments from its gauges would not have major financial implications.

Economic data were mixed. Orders for manufactured goods rose a brisk 1.4% in January, the Commerce Department said. New applications for unemployment benefits slipped 18,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 215,000 for the week ended Feb. 26, down from the revised 233,000 the week before, the Labor Department said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -2.12% 168.18 Delayed Quote.7.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.62% 108.75 Delayed Quote.44.75%
