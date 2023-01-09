Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Flat on Growth, Inflation Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

01/09/2023 | 10:31pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as economists debated the likely trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

A soft reading on consumer-price inflation later in the week could give the Federal Reserve leeway to downgrade the size of rate increases, economists said.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation on Sunday that the group said ensures farmers can repair their own farm equipment or take it to independent repair shops.

Canada agreed to buy 88 F-35 combat jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, as the North American nation takes controversial steps to rebuild its air force. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 0.41% 428.2 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -3.01% 458.99 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively
DJ
05:54pCVS Health Is In Talks To Buy Oak Street Health- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
05:54pCvs health is in talks to buy oak street health- bloomberg repor…
RE
05:46pFlood, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in California's Santa Barbara County
RE
05:46pS&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO
RE
05:43pActivist Investor Jeff Ubben Calls On Bayer To Look Outside For CEO- FT
RE
05:43pActivist investor jeff ubben calls on bayer to look outside for…
RE
05:42pPhilippines raises $3 bln via global bond deal
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Flora Growth Receives Additional 180 Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain ..
2Invitae Reports Preliminary 2022 Financial Results
3Shareholders Representing 32% of Company Shares Send Letter to Capricor..
4BP : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5Romania quietly catches up with richer neighbours, helped by EU cash

HOT NEWS