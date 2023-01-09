Industrials Flat on Growth, Inflation Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as economists debated the likely trajectory of inflation and interest rates.

A soft reading on consumer-price inflation later in the week could give the Federal Reserve leeway to downgrade the size of rate increases, economists said.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation on Sunday that the group said ensures farmers can repair their own farm equipment or take it to independent repair shops.

Canada agreed to buy 88 F-35 combat jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, as the North American nation takes controversial steps to rebuild its air force.

