Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in a calm start to the week.

Manufacturing activity in the Chicago area continued to soften in July but at a slower rate than previously, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed.

The Chicago Business Barometer rose to 42.8 in July from 41.5 in June, falling short of the 43.3 reading expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal but marking the second consecutive month that the pace of contraction relaxed.

Yellow, one of the oldest and biggest U.S. trucking businesses, shut down on Sunday, wrecked by a string of mergers that left it saddled with debt and stalled by a standoff with the Teamsters union.

The Teamsters said the company notified the union it intends to file for bankruptcy. A failure imperils nearly 30,000 jobs, including around 22,000 Teamsters members.

