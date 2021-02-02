Log in
Industrials Gain On Economic Stimulus Hopes - Industrials Roundup

02/02/2021 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as investors bet an economic stimulus bill would be passed.

Initial talks between President Joe Biden and Republican legislators were reportedly cordial, even as Democratic legislators prepare to unilaterally pass stimulus by using a budget-reconciliation process.

The eurozone's gross domestic product contracted by 0.7% in the three months through December from the previous quarter, resulting in an annual decline of 6.8% for the bloc in 2020, the EU's statistics agency said, lagging the performance of both the U.S. and Chinese economies.

Northern California space-transportation company Astra Space intends to be the first maker of small rockets to go public in the U.S., using a blank-check company, or SPAC, in a transaction valuing it at $2.1 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 1728ET

