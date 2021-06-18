Log in
Industrials, Inchcape help British mid-caps outperform European peers

06/18/2021 | 04:21am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* UK retail sales fall 1.4% in May as consumers dine out

* Rotork gains as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight'

* Inchcape tops FTSE 250 on upbeat earnings outlook

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

June 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in industrial stocks and Inchcape, while data showed retail sales fell in May as Britons dined out more following a lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.2% after three straight sessions of falls and outperformed the blue-chip FTSE 100 and pan-European STOXX 600.

Among industrials, Rotork Plc climbed 2.3% and was one of the biggest gainers after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Inchcape jumped 3.8% to the top of the index after the car dealership said its current-year earnings would beat market estimates.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4%, dragged down by heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, and life insurers.

British retail sales fell unexpectedly by 1.4% last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops, with food stores suffering the biggest hit.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco also reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter, sending its shares down 1.8%.

Shares of rivals Sainsbury and Morrisons also slipped.

"Consumer spending is likely to help drive GDP back close to, or maybe even back to, pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year," said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

"The potential challenge for retailers over the next few months is maintaining the level of spending as consumers resume spending on services that have been shuttered for the past few months."

After the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish turn this week, all eyes are now on the Bank of England's meeting next week where it is expected to look through the temporary rise in inflation.

Among other stocks, EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air gained more than 1.5% each after HSBC raised its price targets on border re-opening momentum.

Kin and Carta rose 1.2% after Dutch insurer Aegon NV disclosed a 5.24% stake in the digital transformation services company. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -3.79% 3.631 Real-time Quote.16.60%
BP PLC -1.00% 320.8 Delayed Quote.27.18%
EASYJET PLC 1.48% 987 Delayed Quote.17.30%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.20% 22579.12 Delayed Quote.10.39%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.64% 436.55 Delayed Quote.15.98%
INCHCAPE PLC 3.61% 792.5 Delayed Quote.18.49%
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.62% 257.6 Delayed Quote.14.99%
KIN AND CARTA PLC 0.39% 257 Delayed Quote.80.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 72.76 Delayed Quote.43.56%
ROTORK PLC 1.96% 344 Delayed Quote.6.10%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.86% 16.945 Real-time Quote.3.35%
TESCO PLC -2.29% 225.85 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.17% 4941 Delayed Quote.5.98%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -1.13% 179.65 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI -0.04% 70.822 Delayed Quote.50.22%
HOT NEWS