Industrials, Inchcape help British mid-caps outperform European peers

June 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index edged higher on
Friday, helped by gains in industrial stocks and Inchcape, while
data showed retail sales fell in May as Britons dined out more
following a lifting of pandemic restrictions.
The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.2%
after three straight sessions of falls and outperformed the
blue-chip FTSE 100 and pan-European STOXX 600.
Among industrials, Rotork Plc climbed 2.3% and was
one of the biggest gainers after Morgan Stanley upgraded the
stock to "overweight".
Inchcape jumped 3.8% to the top of the index after
the car dealership said its current-year earnings would beat
market estimates.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4%, dragged down by
heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell,
and life insurers.
British retail sales fell unexpectedly by 1.4% last month as
a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in
restaurants rather than shops, with food stores suffering the
biggest hit.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco also reported a
sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first
quarter, sending its shares down 1.8%.
Shares of rivals Sainsbury and Morrisons
also slipped.
"Consumer spending is likely to help drive GDP back close
to, or maybe even back to, pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the
year," said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.
"The potential challenge for retailers over the next few
months is maintaining the level of spending as consumers resume
spending on services that have been shuttered for the past few
months."
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish turn this week, all
eyes are now on the Bank of England's meeting next week where it
is expected to look through the temporary rise in inflation.
Among other stocks, EasyJet, Ryanair and
Wizz Air gained more than 1.5% each after HSBC raised
its price targets on border re-opening momentum.
Kin and Carta rose 1.2% after Dutch insurer Aegon NV
disclosed a 5.24% stake in the digital transformation
services company.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)