Industrials Lifted By Deere Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong earnings.

Deere & Co. rallied after the maker of combines, tractors and other agricultural machinery forecast strong demand as farmers' incomes looked set to rise with grain prices.

Concerns lingered about rising input prices for manufacturers.

"Longer-term inflation expectations mostly remain anchored but that does not prevent stickiness in inflation over the next few years," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

