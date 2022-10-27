Industrials Move Higher Amid Strong Earnings in the Sector -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied after strong earnings from one cornerstone of the sector.

Shares of Caterpillar rose by more than 8% after the maker of mining and construction equipment posted a surprisingly sharp increase in quarterly revenue, as dealers stocked up on inventory.

Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting goods designed to last three years or more such as refrigerators and cars rose 0.4% in September, the Commerce Department reported.

Boeing shares rebounded a session after a major selloff in the wake of a weak earnings report.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1706ET