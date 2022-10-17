Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Industrials Move Higher as Volatility Continues -- Industrials Roundup

10/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in another day of outsize moves on Wall Street.

The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, fell 7.6 points to negative 9.1 in October, the regional Fed bank said. This is the third straight negative reading. Economists had expected a reading of negative 5.0, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

China abruptly delayed the publication of its third-quarter gross domestic product data, a day before it was set to be released, an unusual move as the country's ruling Communist Party stages a key political gathering this week.

On-demand private-jet company flyExclusive has struck a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would value the combined entity at $600 million.

Pilots at Alaska Airlines approved a new three-year contract with the airline, the Air Line Pilots Association said, marking the first major U.S. airline to reset pilot pay in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several other large airlines are locked in contentious negotiations with pilot unions. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.14% 0.62937 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.08% 1.13646 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.98% 0.72879 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.05% 0.9841 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012169 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.20% 0.56407 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
HOT NEWS