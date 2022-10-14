Industrials Move Lower to Close Volatile Week -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as stocks resumed a downward trajectory after a surge late Thursday.

Outsize moves both to the upside and downside show just how jittery investors have gotten this year.

Inflation has remained uncomfortably high, despite the Fed raising rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

Economic growth is also slowing. That has made many investors build up bets against the market-which they have then sometimes, as in Thursday's case, abruptly unwound.

Meanwhile, a pandemic-driven boom in warehousing demand is showing signs of slowing, as companies grow more cautious about leasing in an uncertain economy and look to pare back the big inventory stockpiles that have swamped storage space this year.

