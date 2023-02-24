Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Pare Losses as Investors Digest Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly, but recouped some of their losses late in the session as traders digested inflation data.

"There's this notion that the Federal Reserve is going to have to raise rates more than we anticipated last week," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "There's the potential that the one in June is going to be 50 basis points."

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she hadn't decided yet whether she would like the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting, in March. During an interview, Mester said she saw "a little more impetus" on the inflation measures than many of her colleagues did, at least in December, when officials last presented their formal economic forecasts.

"Now she's a nonvoting member of the committee, but part of the hawkish arm ... she used the word 'little,' and it's different to saying inflation is so hot they have a lot more work to do," said Ms Krosby.

Boeing shares plunged after the airplane maker halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner for analysis of a fuselage component.

Spirit Aerosystems, which produces fuselage components for Boeing, also retreated. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -4.80% 198.15 Delayed Quote.8.02%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -3.28% 33.95 Delayed Quote.18.58%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pModerna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
RE
05:57pHouse select committee seeks answers from FBI on China police 'outposts'
RE
05:49pU.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed
RE
05:40pDebate grows among Lula's team over Brazil fuel tax policy
RE
05:40pEuro Lost 1.39% to $1.0547 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 1.76% to 136.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pUS 2022 power plant emissions fell on switch from coal to gas -EPA
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle consolidate after hitting new contract high
RE
05:36pUtilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS