Industrials Pare Losses as Investors Digest Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly, but recouped some of their losses late in the session as traders digested inflation data.

"There's this notion that the Federal Reserve is going to have to raise rates more than we anticipated last week," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "There's the potential that the one in June is going to be 50 basis points."

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she hadn't decided yet whether she would like the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting, in March. During an interview, Mester said she saw "a little more impetus" on the inflation measures than many of her colleagues did, at least in December, when officials last presented their formal economic forecasts.

"Now she's a nonvoting member of the committee, but part of the hawkish arm ... she used the word 'little,' and it's different to saying inflation is so hot they have a lot more work to do," said Ms Krosby.

Boeing shares plunged after the airplane maker halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner for analysis of a fuselage component.

Spirit Aerosystems, which produces fuselage components for Boeing, also retreated.

