Industrials Retreat On Inflation Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors recoiled from fears about a spike in inflation.

Data indicated that tariffs on Chinese goods slowed U.S. imports from the Asian nation and caused a shift in the type of goods imported in 2020.

Volvo Cars, the Swedish auto maker owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding, said it's exploring an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm index.

SkyWest agreed to buy eight Embraer E175 planes for Alaska Airlines under a 12-year capacity purchase agreement.

