Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong earnings and economic data.

U.S. employers added more workers than anticipated in January.

WW Grainger shares rose after the maker of industrial supplies posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

U.S. new vehicles sales softened in January, the Commerce Department said, with sales of lightweight trucks and autos falling 6.8% to a 15 million annual rate.

Orders for manufactured goods rose 0.2% in December, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Tesla shares were more or less flat after the electric-car maker said it would have to update software on as many of 1.2 million vehicles after a safety recall notice involving the size of the font on its brake warnings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1745ET