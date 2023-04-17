Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose ahead of a busy week of earnings marketwide.

The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, jumped 35.4 points in April to 10.8, the regional Fed bank said. Economists had expected a reading of negative 15, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions. This is the first reading in positive territory in five months.

SpaceX postponed trying to launch Starship, delaying the initial launch of the immense rocket the company has been pushing to start testing in flight. The company faced a pressure-related problem as it was trying to fuel the large booster, designed to power Starship off the launch pad, according to a SpaceX livestream and Elon Musk, the company's founder.

Meanwhile, a French court has cleared Air France and aircraft maker Airbus of charges that they made mistakes that caused the 2009 crash of a flight from Brazil that killed all 228 people on board.

