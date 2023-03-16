Shares of industrial and transportation companies gained on economic optimism.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the U.S. labor market remains strong. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 last week, the Labor Department said.

The Philadelphia Fed said its gauge of regional business activity inched up to negative 23.2 in March from negative 24.3 in the prior month.

Virgin Orbit announced a "companywide operational pause" in order to conserve capital while it seeks funding sources.

German arms maker Rheinmetall said it is expecting significant sales growth this year and is hiking its dividend after posting a higher profit for 2022, a year marked by growing defense spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

