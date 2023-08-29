Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as hopes for a hiatus in interest-rate hikes drove demand for cyclical sectors.

BYD Co. rose after the Chinese electric car maker posted a sharp increase in first-half car sales.

Chinese officials are weighing stimulus options after a series of weak economic data, strategists said.

"China may finally be poised to introduce a broad and viable package to help bolster its ailing economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Industrial conglomerate 3M's shares added to Monday's gains on the back of a settlement of a lawsuit based on its earplugs.

U.S. Steel said it has entered into confidentiality agreements with "numerous third parties" and is starting to share due diligence information as it reviews bids for the company or parts of it.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-23 1704ET