Industrials Rise Amid Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

05/27/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies gained amid a more optimistic outlook for stocks.

Investors found good news in a fresh round of data. New data showed that U.S. households boosted spending for a fourth straight month, though they dipped deeply into their savings to do so. Meanwhile, a closely watched U.S. inflation reading eased in April.

China's industrial profit slid in April as the country grappled with Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities, which wreaked economic havoc. Profits at China's industrial firms dropped 8.5% in April, reversing from 10.6% growth in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Industrial profit increased 3.5% in the first four months of the year, slowing from 8.5% growth in the first quarter, the bureau said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1723ET

HOT NEWS