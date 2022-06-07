Log in
News: Latest News
Industrials Rise as Trade Gap Narrows -- Industrials Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies moved higher amid mixed economic data.

The U.S. reported a sharp drop in April imports due to moderating domestic demand for foreign goods and materials as the World Bank warned that high prices and slowing growth will hit trade this year. The trade gap in goods and services fell 19.1% in April from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $87.1 billion, the Commerce Department said, retreating from a record $107.7 billion deficit the prior month.

A key release this week will be the consumer-price index on Friday, which will be closely watched for signals on whether inflation is weakening or not.

Raytheon said it will move its global headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area later this year, joining other big aerospace and defense contractors seeking more proximity to the Pentagon, regulators and lawmakers. The world's second-largest defense company by sales said it plans to use an existing facility in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington in northern Virginia as its corporate head office from the third quarter of this year. The company's current headquarters are in Waltham, Mass.

The chief executive of Toshiba, the Japanese industrial conglomerate that has put itself up for sale, said he wanted any buyer to keep the company in one piece to promote innovation. The condition laid out by CEO Taro Shimada could make the sale process more challenging because major global private-equity firms tend to want a free hand in slicing and dicing the companies they acquire.

Bookings for foreign travel are approaching prepandemic levels for many destinations as Americans take long-delayed overseas vacations and Covid-19-related travel restrictions around the world ease. International bookings from the U.S. over the core summer months - June through August - are currently at 97% of 2019 levels, according to data compiled by travel-data specialist ForwardKeys.

Some places are seeing more American travelers than ever; tickets issued on trips to the Caribbean are higher than in 2019, at 109% of their prepandemic level. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1726ET

