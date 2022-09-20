Advanced search
Industrials Slide Ahead of Fed Rate Announcement -- Industrials Roundup

09/20/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies moved lower as investors await the conclusion of this week's Fed meeting, at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply.

At the end of the gathering Wednesday, the central bank is expected to raise its interest-rate target by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Traders in fed-fund futures put a roughly 20% probability on a full percentage-point increase.

In corporate news, hackers gained access to personal data for a "very small number" of American Airlines customers and employees through a phishing scam that affected some employee email accounts, the airline said. American discovered the breach in July, according to a Sept. 16 notification letter shared with state regulators in Montana.

The airline said in a written statement that it has no evidence that any personal data had been misused.

China's air-safety regulators have met with Boeing to discuss the company's 737 MAX, a move that the regulator's official media outlet said signaled the jetliner could soon return to Chinese skies after more than three years. Henkel raised its sales guidance for the current year thanks to the performance at its adhesive-technologies unit.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1656ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.69% 13.97 Delayed Quote.-20.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.67% 0.66872 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.13753 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.97% 0.7477 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 0.9974 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -1.22% 61.54 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012539 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.11% 0.58982 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.73% 145.94 Delayed Quote.-28.04%
