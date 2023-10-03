Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply amid concerns about ongoing auto maker strikes and the risk of wage inflation.

General Motors shares fell sharply even after it logged a 21% increase in third-quarter vehicle sales.

The ongoing United Auto Workers strike threatens to curb sales and drive up wage bills for GM, Ford Motor and Stellantis.

Stellantis's U.S. division, which owns Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and other brands,saw a small sales drop for the quarter.

Ford will report sales Wednesday.

Ford and GM have laid off an additional 500 workers combined, knock-on effects from the strike.

The risks that U.S. economic activity would be slowed by a government shutdown weighed on the sector as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's job appeared to be in jeopardy. After the market closed, Mr. McCarthy was ousted, in a historic vote.

"In general, there are still some pockets of strength on the industrial side of the economy," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"We still see a lot of spending at the government level occurring in infrastructure."

