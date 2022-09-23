Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Slide on Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid recession fears.

Boeing shares dropped about 6% after the company agreed to pay $200 million to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into allegations that the plane maker and its former chief executive made misleading statements about the 737 MAX's safety risks after two of the jets crashed.

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's former CEO, agreed to pay $1 million to settle the SEC's claims, the agency said on Thursday.

Both the company and Mr. Muilenburg resolved the investigation without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Airbus, meanwhile, backed its delivery targets despite the challenges it faces in its supply chain, and said it was committed to growing shareholder returns.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1643ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.39% 91.98 Real-time Quote.-17.82%
MAX'S GROUP, INC. 6.87% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-13.58%
THE BOEING COMPANY -5.37% 131.26 Delayed Quote.-31.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pUK Chancellor denies that government is set to clash with the BoE -FT
RE
04:51p'TIME IS UP' : Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
RE
04:51pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:50pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:49pTechnology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:48pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:45pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:44pHealthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:43pHonduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures
RE
04:43pIndustrials Slide on Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
5Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals

HOT NEWS