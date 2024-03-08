Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped as traders digested February jobs data.

A strong rate of jobs growth was offset by an unanticipated up-tick in the unemployment rate.

"Labor market conditions continue to cool gradually," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

3M's board of directors approved the spinoff of the company's health-care unit as Solventum Corp., with the official split set for early next month.

In a bad sign for factory activity, Hurco shares plunged after the maker of machine tools posted a quarterly loss.

Germany's industrial production expanded more than expected in January, delivering some bright news for the country's creaking industrial model.

