Industrials Slip On Doubts About U.S.-Chinese Trade Relations - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped amid doubts about the outlook for U.S.-Chinese trade relations.

The Biden administration plans to address Beijing's widespread use of industrial subsidies that give its companies an edge over foreign rivals, an effort that could lead to new sanctions on Chinese imports and further strain U.S.-China relations, the Wall Street Journal reported. The reports tempered enthusiasm about easing tensions between Washington DC and Beijing after President Biden called President Xi Jinping late Thursday, U.S. time.

Package-delivery giant United Parcel Service is getting into same-day delivery with a deal to buy Roadie, a platform that uses gig workers to dispatch items from retailers and other shippers quickly.

