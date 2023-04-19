Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped amid another heavy day of corporate earnings.

The Federal Reserve's regular survey of the economy, known as the Beige Book, signaled the recent turmoil in the banking system had little immediate effect. U.S. growth more broadly was "little changed" in the six weeks leading up to April 10.

Lending in the U.S. declined after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and businesses hired fewer people in the early spring, a Federal Reserve survey found, but inflation also "appeared to be slowing."

North American freight-railroad traffic fell 3.6% for the week ended Saturday, as weakness in service-dependent intermodal shipments continue to weigh after an already slow start to the year.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1742ET