Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as the largest auto strike in a generation threatened to spread.

The United Auto Workers union plans to stage more strikes at General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis by noon Friday, but will spare Ford Motor from more walkouts based on progress it has made in contract talks.

Negotiations are ongoing on new contracts for about 146,000 U.S. factory workers at the Big Three auto makers, with the UAW's requests including a double-digit wage increase and cost-of-living adjustments.

09-22-23 1659ET