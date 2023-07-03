Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up after mixed economic data.

In a sign that the resilience of the industrial economy may be fading, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey slipped to 46% in June from 46.9% in the prior month.

Similarly, Chinese industrial data confirmed slowdown fears in the world's second largest economy.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index was 50.5 for June, slightly lower than the 50.9 reading for May.

Spending on construction projects rose 0.9% in May to $1.93 trillion, according to Commerce Department data.

