Industrials Tick Up As Covid Spikes Offset Stimulus Signing-- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as further spikes in Covid 19 infections offset the signature of a stimulus bill into law.

President Donald Trump signed the legislation under pressure from lawmakers of both parties.

The president said he expects Congress to vote on separate legislation to increase direct payments, currently at $600, to $2,000. While the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already taken up that initiative, Republican senators are expected to block it.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it has set its first-ever climate standards for commercial airliners and large business jets, aligning U.S. rules with global standards and giving jet makers eight years to comply.

