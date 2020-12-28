Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Tick Up As Covid Spikes Offset Stimulus Signing-- Industrials Roundup

12/28/2020 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as further spikes in Covid 19 infections offset the signature of a stimulus bill into law.

President Donald Trump signed the legislation under pressure from lawmakers of both parties.

The president said he expects Congress to vote on separate legislation to increase direct payments, currently at $600, to $2,000. While the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already taken up that initiative, Republican senators are expected to block it.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it has set its first-ever climate standards for commercial airliners and large business jets, aligning U.S. rules with global standards and giving jet makers eight years to comply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1657ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump
RE
05:58pU.s. house votes to raise covid-19 aid checks for individuals to $2,000, sending measure to senate
RE
05:35pTrump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
RE
05:20pBiden Says Trump Defense, Budget Officials Are Impeding Transition
DJ
05:13pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF BOSTON : Evaluating the Benefits of a Streamlined Refinance Program
PU
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Growth View, Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up As Investors Shift Into Conventional Media - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Rises As Upward Momentum In Sector Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pFinancials Gain As Stimulus Legislation Seen Buoying Small-Business Lending -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Climb After President Signs Stimulus Bill -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ