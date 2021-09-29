Log in
Industrials Tick Up As Government Shutdown Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup

09/29/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as fears about a government shutdown and a debt crisis abated.

Democrats raced to both avoid a government shutdown and salvage President Biden's domestic agenda on Capitol Hill, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) pushing for a vote as soon as Wednesday on a stand-alone measure extending government funding, currently set to expire on Friday at 12:01 a.m., through Dec. 3.

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill, currently slated for a House of Representatives vote on Thursday, also hung in the balance, with some progressive Democrats saying they would oppose the bill if there was no progress on the $3.5 trillion budget-reconciliation proposal.

Investment firm Peak Rock Capital agreed to buy land surveying and aerial mapping concern SAM Cos.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1637ET

HOT NEWS