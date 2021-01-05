Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Trade Higher After Strong Data -- Industrials Roundup

01/05/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were higher amid strong data.

The U.S. manufacturing sector's activity expanded in December at the quickest rate since August 2018, data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI for December was 60.7, up from 57.5 in November. The reading beat expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted the PMI to decline slightly to 57.0.

The indicator signals the manufacturing economy continued its recovery in December, ISM said, with four of five subindexes in strong growth territory.

However, the World Bank warned of a potential "lost decade" ahead for the global economy as it cut its forecasts for the coming year. The bank's semiannual Global Economic Prospects report projected potential global growth between 2020 and 2029 will average 1.9% a year, down from its previous forecast of 2.1% and the previous decade's 2.5% pace.

In corporate news, General Electric's board won't claw back compensation from former CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE's accounting issues or Mr. Immelt's use of a backup corporate jet, ending a three-year probe into allegations of misconduct at the conglomerate.

The investigation didn't find evidence to support shareholders' claims of fraud and abuse, and pursuing litigation against former leaders wasn't in the company's interest, according to the law firm that GE's board hired to run the process.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pShares of Banks and Lenders Move Higher Amid Market Uptick -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pStocks climb after Monday's drop, oil gains 5%
RE
05:16pConsumer Shares Rise as Investors Eye Georgia Elections -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. president trump on tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with 8 chinese software applications including ant group's alipay
RE
05:13pHealth Care Shares Move Higher as Coronavirus Vaccine Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:13pIndustrials Trade Higher After Strong Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:11pAPPLE : will modify executive bonuses based on environmental values in 2021
RE
05:04pMnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source
RE
05:03pFrom embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente
RE
05:02pTiffany posts record holiday sales on online, China demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ