Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a generally strong batch of earnings.

Shares of CSX, one of the largest U.S. freight railroads, posted first-quarter earnings growth ahead of analyst forecasts.

In a good sign for European industrial activity, Swiss building-materials giant Holcim boosted its 2023 sales projection.

Pest-control equipment and workwear provider Rentokil Initial posted an increase in first-quarter revenue growth.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, said it would invest more than $5 billion in its planned battery-cell factory in Canada, as it shifts focus to the North American market from its traditional European base.

The attorneys general of 17 states urged the federal government to issue a recall for millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, claiming the companies have failed to take adequate steps to address a surge in car thefts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1742ET